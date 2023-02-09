Sridevi - The Life Of A Legend: Boney Kapoor confirms the launch of Sridevi’s biography; Drops a major update

Sridevi , the legendary actress passed away in February 2018, leaving film fanatics and her fans across the globe devastated. The actress, who is still been considered as the biggest female superstar to ever exist in Indian cinema, passed away in Dubai on February 24, 208, at the age of 54. Following her demise, it was reported that Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor is in talks to publish her autobiography very soon. The renowned producer has now confirmed the reports and has dropped a major update on Sridevi's autobiography.

In a recent interaction with Indian Express, Boney Kapoor confirmed that the autobiography, which has been titled Sridevi - The Life Of A Legend, will get released this year. "Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans. But, she was also a fiercely private person. Dhiraj Kumar is someone whom she considered family. He is a researcher, writer, and columnist. We are happy that he is writing a book that befits her extraordinary life," said the doting husband, who is eagerly waiting for the release of his beloved wife's biography.

Dhiraj Kumar, the author of Sridevi's biography, stated that he is delighted to publish his debut book on the legendary actress, and thanked her husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, and family members including Latha and Sanjay Ramaswamy, Suryakala, Maheshwari and Karthik, Reena and Sandeep Marwah, for the opportunity.

Sridevi's English Vinglish to release in China

Meanwhile, Sridevi's highly acclaimed film English Vinglish is now set to get a grand theatrical release in China, on the occasion of her fifth death anniversary. The slice-of-life drama, which is helmed by the renowned filmmaker Gauri Shinde, marked the legendary actress's comeback to the silver screen after 15 years. The film is getting released on over 6000 screens across China on February 24, Friday. Sridevi played the central character Shashi Godbole, a naive, insecure Maharashtrian woman who is constantly ridiculed by her family members for her lack of fluency in English, in the celebrated film.