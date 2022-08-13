On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor remember their mumma with heartwarming pics

Sridevi was not just a legendary star who was loved by millions of fans across the globe but also a doting mother to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and she had a beautiful way of showing it. On her birth anniversary, Janhvi and Khushi went all out to remember their Mumma in an endearing way. Both of Sridevi's daughters recalled precious moments with their mom and shared heartwarming photos on social media as they paid a tribute to their late mother.

Janhvi and Khushi remember Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi travelled back in time to share a childhood photo with her late mom Sridevi. In the endearing photo, Sridevi could be seen holding to her little girl Janhvi. Janhvi as a little girl was in awe of her mom in the photo. Sharing it, Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma i miss you more and more everyday. I love u forever."