Sridevi's mother objected to her wearing white outfits in Chandni; Here's how Yash Chopra convinced her
Yash Chopra directed Chandi released in 1989. Although the film started the fashion trend of white ensembles and chiffon sarees, Sridevi was skeptical of the looks.
Yash Raj Chopra’s solo commercial success in the 1980s, Chandni celebrated its 33rd anniversary last year. The Sridevi-starring romantic musical deeply influenced Bollywood fashion during the time. The film’s success stood the test of time because of its iconic fashion looks and hit songs. Sridevi sported some all-white outfits in the movie- from all-white churidar sets to traditional attire, she made the looks sensational. However, getting her to wear the outfits was not an easy task. Both Sridevi and her mother had objections to the outfits.
In The Romantics, the new documentary series on Netflix, one episode features the late filmmaker Yash Raj Chopra talking about the film Chandni. From why he made the film to how he approached Sridevi- he talked about the film in detail. Pamela Chopra, wife of the late filmmaker shared that Sridevi’s mother objected to the white outfits. Sridevi also raised concerns and said, “Yash ji, why this all white? This is so dull.” To this, the filmmaker replied, “I have faith in you as an actor, in your performance, if you have faith in me as a director, I like to present you as I want.”
Her mother also said, “Yash Chopra ji, white in our community is not considered festive at all.” Yash Raj Chopra revealed, “Dekho Mummy ji, this is my vision.” The film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, and Waheeda Rehman. One of the most successful films of 1989, Chandni revived the romantic musical genre in Bollywood.
Why Yash Raj Chopra made Chandni?
Talking about why he made the film, the filmmaker said, “Our industry had reached the saturation point of violence. So, I was like, I will do the biggest gamble of my life, whatever happens. I won’t make a film with formula or calculation. I will make a film that will touch my heart. I started Chandni.”
Sridevi was already a popular actress when Yash Raj Chopra cast her in Chandni. So, the filmmaker didn’t approach her directly. Instead, he sent Boney Kapoor to convince her to do the film. Anil Kapoor shared, “He asked my brother (Boney Kapoor) to speak to her. So my brother flew down to Chennai to talk to her mother. It didn’t matter to her who Yash Chopra is who has made such great films, it was just the money.”
