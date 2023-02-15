Sridevi's mother objected to her wearing white outfits in Chandni; Here's how Yash Chopra convinced her

Yash Raj Chopra’s solo commercial success in the 1980s, Chandni celebrated its 33rd anniversary last year. The Sridevi-starring romantic musical deeply influenced Bollywood fashion during the time. The film’s success stood the test of time because of its iconic fashion looks and hit songs. Sridevi sported some all-white outfits in the movie- from all-white churidar sets to traditional attire, she made the looks sensational. However, getting her to wear the outfits was not an easy task. Both Sridevi and her mother had objections to the outfits.

In The Romantics, the new documentary series on Netflix, one episode features the late filmmaker Yash Raj Chopra talking about the film Chandni. From why he made the film to how he approached Sridevi- he talked about the film in detail. Pamela Chopra, wife of the late filmmaker shared that Sridevi’s mother objected to the white outfits. Sridevi also raised concerns and said, “Yash ji, why this all white? This is so dull.” To this, the filmmaker replied, “I have faith in you as an actor, in your performance, if you have faith in me as a director, I like to present you as I want.”