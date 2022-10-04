Sridevi’s sarees from English Vinglish to be auctioned on 10th anniversary; Here are 3 sarees to eye for

Sridevi was one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Although she is not with us anymore, but her films and her memories are always going to stay with her fans. Gauri Shinde’s film English Vinglish was Sridevi’s comeback film after a hiatus of 15 years and it was loved by all. October 10 marks the 10 th anniversary of the film and on this occasion, the team of English Vinglish will hold a special event. The highlight of this event is that the team will auction sarees of the late actress.

Yes! You heard that right. We all loved the sarees which Sridevi wore in English Vinglish. Well, on the 10th anniversary of the film her iconic sarees will be auctioned and the money which will be collected will go to an NGO working for girls’ education. Gauri Shinde, who made her directorial debut with the comedy-drama, told indianexpress.com that she had kept sarees of Sridevi all these years, safely. “We are doing a celebration of the ten years of English Vinglish, so we are doing a screening in Andheri on October 10. We will do a screening, get people in, have a conversation about the film, that’s tentatively the plan. We are also going to auction her sarees, which I had very safely kept till now. We are auctioning the sarees Sridevi wore as Shashi in the film. I would like to use it for girls’ education NGO. I always wanted to do this, but it never happened. I thought now, this would be the most befitting,” Gauri adds.

English Vinglish

The film had cameos by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ajith Kumar in its Hindi and Tamil-dubbed version respectively. After English Vinglish, Gauri Shinde went on to direct another acclaimed hit, Dear Zindagi, starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.

Sridevi’s top 3 saree looks: