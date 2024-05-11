Srikanth: Genelia Deshmukh reviews Rajkummar Rao's 'feel good' movie; 'It makes you laugh, cry'
Rajkummar Rao starrer biographical movie Srikanth was released in theaters on May 10. Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh took to her social media account to share her review.
Rajkummar Rao is currently enjoying the release of his recent film Srikanth which hit theaters on May 10. He portrayed the role of the veteran visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in the biopic titled Srikanth.
After the release of the film, actress Genelia Deshmukh praised the film and the entire team for doing such a 'feel good' movie.
Genelia Deshmukh says Srikanth is a film which is all heart
On May 10, taking to her Instagram Story, Genelia Deshmukh shared a glimpse of the movie Srikanth as she reviewed the film.
The actress wrote, "#Srikanth is a film which is all heart... I absolutely loved watching it.. It makes you laugh, makes you cry, and most importantly makes you feel good at the end of the film .."
Praising the entire team, Genelia further penned, "Well done @tusharhiranandani, @nidhiparmarhira..@rajkummar_rao you were phenomenal - it's pure joy to see you in every role you take up, @alayaf you were so honest it's refreshing to see you on screen, @sharadkelkar you were exceptional - loved you in it"
Calling Jyothika her favorite, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actress further wrote, "how do you do this,? you are just special as an actor and more so as a person.. please please do more films - we need to see more often"
Have a look:
For the unversed, Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, an organization that employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products. He was born visually impaired in 1992 in a small village near Hyderabad, India. His life has been an inspiring journey.
Rajkummar Rao shares his first meeting experience with Srikanth Bolla
During a recent interview with PTI, Rajkummar Rao recalled his surreal first meeting with Srikanth Bolla.
He said, "He (Srikanth Bolla) is witty, confident, go-getter and loves talking... I was totally zapped because he's so confident about everything in life. Sometimes I would ask him (director Hiranandani) that 'Are you sure he's blind because he comes across as if he is way more normal than us'."
Meanwhile, Srikanth is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani while the script has been penned by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.
