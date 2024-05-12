Srikanth: Kabir Bedi gives shoutout to granddaughter Alaya F's acting; praises Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and team

Srikanth starring Alaya F and Rajkummar Rao has been receiving love since its release. Several celebrities already showered them with congratulatory words and now joins Alaya's grandfather Kabir Bedi. For the unversed, Alaya's mother Pooja Bedi is the daughter of the veteran actor.

Kabir Bedi gave a shoutout to Alaya's acting in Srikanth and also praised the rest of the cast in the film.

Kabir Bedi's appreciation post for Srikanth

On May 11, taking to his Instagram account, Kabir Bedi shared a poster of Srikanth featuring his granddaughter Alaya F and actor Rajkummar Rao.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "SEE "SRIKANTH"!!! @rajkummar_rao gives his finest performance as a blind man, a real life hero with an amazing story. @alayaf gives a sparkling performance as the girl who loves him, showcasing her amazing versatility as an actress. Jyotika and @sharadkelkar are most impressive in their roles. As Honorary Brand ambassador of SightSavers India @sightsaversin, I salute "Srikanth" as the best Indian film on the blind and visually challenged. Kudos to Director @tusharhiranandani, and Producer @nidhiparmarhira..."

Have a look:

Alaya F was also seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie featured Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar in important roles.

Rajkummar Rao on meeting Srikanth Bolla

During a recent interview with PTI, Rajkummar Rao recalled his first meeting with Srikanth Bolla. He said, "He (Srikanth Bolla) is witty, confident, go-getter and loves talking... I was totally zapped because he's so confident about everything in life. Sometimes I would ask him (director Hiranandani) that 'Are you sure he's blind because he comes across as if he is way more normal than us'."

More about Srikanth

Srikanth is a biographical film on the life of Srikanth Bolla. He is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, an organization that employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products. He was born visually impaired in 1992 in a small village near Hyderabad, India. His life has been an inspiring journey.

For the uninitiated, Srikanth's entrepreneurial journey began after his return to India, where he aimed to create inclusive employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The film starring Rajkummar Rao paid homage to his glorious life.

The movie has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani while the script is penned by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

