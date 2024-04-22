Srikanth Song Launch: Aamir Khan calls Papa Kehte Hain 'very special' song of his career; here’s why

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Srikanth which is the biopic of the visually impaired Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The makers of the film have recreated Papa Kehte Hain song from Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat and today the superstar became a part of the song launch.

Speaking at the Papa Kehte Hain song launch for Srikanth, Aamir Khan talked about how the song is special for him because he started his career with it.

Aamir Khan on Papa Kehte Hain song being 'very special' for him

Aamir Khan recalled the time when he started in Bollywood with the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Papa Kehte Hain song became a rage. "It is the song that started my career. It is very special. We were all just starting out. It was an exciting journey. We didn't know if it would work or not. Mansoor and I used to find issues with the film. Film released and then it went out of our hands. I feel it is a milestone in Indian cinema. It changed sensibilities, if we see from 1988-1994," said Aamir while speaking at the song launch.

Aamir Khan praises Srikanth trailer

He also praised the trailer of Srikanth and Rajkummar Rao's performance. "When I saw the Srikanth trailer, I connected with Srikanth's character. I want to watch the film. I think it is releasing on 10th May. It seems like an inspiring film." he said while appreciating Rajkummar, "Raj has done a remarkable job. Lag raha hai woh role mein kho gaye hai (It seems he has got into the skin of the character"

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Papa Kehta Hain song will be launched by none other than Aamir himself along with the team of the film.

About Srikanth

The much-anticipated movie Srikanth is a biopic based on the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who, despite being visually challenged, fought against all odds to become a successful businessman.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 10, 2024.

