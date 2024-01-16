Sriram Raghavan opens up on Vijay Sethupathi's role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; calls him 'secure actor'

In the past couple of decades, actor Vijay Sethupathi worked his charm on the audience and became an acclaimed actor in the South Indian film industry. When he stepped into Bollywood with Mumbaikar and the very recently released Jawan, his fandom increased manifold. In the latest interview, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan spoke highly of him and wished he had a more pivotal role in the Shah Rukh Khan-led movie.

Sriram Raghavan thinks Vijay Sethupathi should have a key role in Jawan

Director Sriram Raghavan was in an exclusive conversation with India Today wherein he spoke about his recently released movie Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Talking greatly of the South Indian star, the filmmaker said that he had given a lot to his directors. “Even when you want a samosa, he will give you a buffet of options,” he said with a laugh. Raghavan further added, “He is such a secure actor. He did have his challenges with Hindi but because we were not making something very traditional, I just asked him to be himself. And that worked like magic.”

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi winning over the Bollywood-loving audience by showcasing his impeccable acting skills in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, he said, “As soon as it came, people really enjoyed him. Of course, with Jawan, more audiences got to see him because it had Shah Rukh Khan. But I wish he had a much more memorable role in Jawan.” The Andhadhun actor further added that with this film he has gotten what he deserves. “He has come up the hard way. So, he's grateful and the best part is that he's always in the quest to learn,” the filmmaker added.

Sriram Raghavan was supposed to work with Sunny Deol, years back

While in the chat, the Badlapur director was quizzed if he has any list of actors he wants to work with. Taking no time in responding, he came up with a straight ‘No’. Stating why he no longer has a bucket list prepared, Raghavan said that when he thinks of a specific actor, it never ends happily. Sharing about his episode with Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, he said, “I remember years back, Sunny Deol agreed to work with me and for three months I was only excited about it. I didn't work on the script. Then I realized that when you have a bigger star in mind, you subconsciously will work around something they are known for. I don't want to do that ever and would want to have them attempt something different.”

Sriram Raghavan talks about his plans to come up with the sequel of Andhadhun

As he delved deep into his work, the director also shared his two cents on coming up with the sequel to some of his hit films like Andhadhun, Badlapur, or Ek Hasina Thi. “I don't know, my Andhadun producer would be very happy as it would open better and make more money. But that can never be the criteria to make films,” he divulged adding that the story ended there and he wants people to keep wondering what exactly happened. However, he did say that if he gets a ‘real crazy story’, he might make Andhadun 2 with a new story and maybe just one scene from the first part to tantalize.

