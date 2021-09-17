SRK & Atlee to Vijay Deverakonda & Karan Johar, Bollywood & regional merge is resulting in compelling content.

It is safe to say that the Covid-9 pandemic has impacted us deeply. Be it on a personal, professional or community level, the pandemic made us adapt to new ways we never imagined and make-do with whatever's available. As for the entertainment industry, this meant closure of cinemas as streaming platforms became the primary source of entertainment. While this boom saw the emergence of streaming platforms in India, it also changed the perception of actors opting to do web shows and limited series in India.

Bollywood's top stars have now made a beeline to make their debut on streaming platforms. From to to even , today's highest paid Bollywood actors will soon be seen in upcoming web series with exciting content. While this has been one side of the story in digital boom, the other side is the rise of pan-India films.

Now, more than ever, Bollywood is joining hands with different film industries in India to produce content on a lavish scale. The most recent example of this is 's next film with south director Atlee. The film is an all-out action thriller reportedly titled Lion and will see King Khan and south superstar Nayanthara in the lead role.

With Bollywood's top star SRK joining hands with Atlee, it signifies not just the union of two talented individuals but also a great intersection of the two film industries.

In the last two years, this intersection has been more apparent than ever. Take for example. The actress will be starring in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus after Baahubali titled RRR. In the film, Alia is cast alongside two south superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. This amalgamation of one of Bollywood's most talented actress and a visionary like SS Rajamouli is a record for the books.

Breaking Boundaries

Pan-India films also seem to be the flavour of the season. From Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger to Prabhas- -Kriti Sanon's Adipurush, filmmakers, studios and producers are opening up their projects to millions across demographics. This huge shift has resulted in emergence of diverse talent, introducing superstars to a whole new section and pushing the boundaries of regional film industries.

This merge is not just limited to south and Bollywood, even Marathi artistes like filmmaker Nagraj Manjule and actress Rinku Rajguru have been making their mark. Award-winning director Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame is gearing up for his Hindi debut with Amitabh Bachchan. The sports drama titled Jhund will see the director and Big B teaming up for the first time.

Filmmakers are also seeing this an opportunity to reach out to millions of Indians who otherwise would only watch a particular kind of cinema. We think we weirdly have to thank the pandemic and streaming platforms for breaking these boundaries and taking a step closer towards cinema as a whole.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra wishes Nick Jonas with fun family photos: Here's to life discussions & freaky predictions