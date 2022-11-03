SRK Day Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan enjoys dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya, cuts birthday cake with fans; WATCH videos

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 years old on Wednesday. It was indeed a big day for Shah Rukh Khan fans. He was not born a star but his hardwork and sheer determination towards his work has made him a megastar in the Bollywood film industry. With a career spanning over 30 years, his contributions to the film industry cannot be penned down in merely a few words. Have a look at the top events of ‘SRK Day’. This term is still trending on Twitter and Google and we present you a collection of the major happenings of November 2, 2022.

As the clock struck 12 midnight, Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans and well-wishers from his residence Mannat. For those unaware, this is a tradition that dates for ages. Every year, a huge chunk of fans gather outside SRK’s residence and he, in return greets them with warmth. Later, as the morning began, in a visual treat, or rather a gift for his fans, SRK and the makers of the movie Pathaan dropped the teaser of Pathaan that has taken the internet by storm. It is not surprising to know that it is still trending on Twitter at the moment. The action-packed film stars SRK alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Several high-profile celebs, like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal hailed the teaser of the film. As the day was inching towards the end, Shah Rukh Khan decided to surprise his fans and his manager Pooja Dadlani (with whom he shares his birthday) at an event in Mumbai. Here, netizens spotted him dancing to his iconic song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ with grace and style. Later, he cut the birthday cake with fans. Watch the Videos here