SRK, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan make it to Forbes Most Influential Celebs in Asia Pacific

Several Bollywood celebs have made it to Forbes Most Influential Celebs in Asia-Pacific this year. In fact, the list also includes singers like Neha Kakkar and Shreya Ghoshal

As Forbes Asia has shared their inaugural list of most influential celebs on social media/, it came as a proud moment for Indians as several Bollywood celebs were seen securing a place in the list. This included , Amitabh Bachchan , , , , Ranveer Singh, , , , . In fact, singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Neha Kakkar also managed to make to this Forbes’ list.

Forbes Asia highlights that this list, which is unranked, comes at an exceptional time. We have spent most of our year cooped in our houses given the COVID 19 outbreak. So, Forbes has given special focus to celebrities who, despite cancelled physical events and activities, managed to remain active using social media to interact with their fans, raise awareness, inspire optimism and even helped worth causes like COVID 19 relief.

In this list, Big B has been credited for raising $7 million for Covid-19 relief for COVID 19 relief this year. On the other hand, Akshay has been tagged as ‘Bollywood’s highest paid actor’ and has been credited for donating $4 million to coronavirus relief in the country. Next on the list was Alia Bhatt, who was mentioned as ‘part of Bollywood family dynasty’ and is called as one of India’s highest paid actresses. King Khan was acknowledged for being honoured by World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2018 for championing women’s and children’s rights while Ranveer was hailed for his movie Padmaavat which has been termed as the 10th highest grossing Bollywood film ever.

On the other hand, Neha became the talk of the town for her wedding with beau Rohanpreet Singh in October wherein she spoke about getting a special gift by ace designer Sabyasachi. Madhuri Dixit made it to the list for hosting an online dance class in April to teach fans new moves during the lockdown. Anushka Sharma, who has been expecting her first child in January next year, has been acknowledged for advocating for women’s and environmental causes. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has been credited for his stupendous performance in 2019 release Kabir Singh which was the second highest grossing film of the year.

As of now, Shahid is working on Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey which happens to be the remake of Telugu sports drama of the same name. The movie features Shahid in the role of a cricketer and also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Credits :Forbes

