SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani & cousins Arjun & Alia relieved as Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs case

In what came as the biggest relief for Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Aryan Khan has finally got bail in the much talked about drugs case. For the uninitiated, Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau early this month during the raid and he was in custody in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. While he was struggling to get bail for three weeks now, Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court and it has got the nation brimming with an opinion.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani has expressed her happiness over Aryan’s bail. This isn’t all. She also expressed her gratitude towards everyone for supporting Aryan in these difficult times. Taking to her Instagram story, Pooja wrote, ‘There is a God.. thank you everyone for your love and prayers. Truth prevails”. On the other hand, Aryan’s cousins Arjun and Alia Chhiba also took to social media to express their happiness. While Arjun shared a pic with Aryan along with a folded hands emoticon, Alia posted a throwback pic with Aryan and sent love to him. This isn’t all. Ahaan Panday also shared throwback pics with Aryan to express his happiness.

Check out their posts:

Meanwhile, according to media reports, despite getting the bail, Aryan will not be walking about of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail today. As per reports, the entire bail order with reasons and bail conditions will be released on Friday. Besides, he has been asked to surrender his passport before the special court.