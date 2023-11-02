SRKDay Event: Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan dances at Young Shahrukh with Jalebi Baby maker Tesher; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan graced a special event organized by the fans to celebrate his 58th birthday on November 2 in Mumbai. The actor also watched the Dunki Drop 1, released today with the fans at the SRKDay event. Now, a video has surfaced online showing SRK dancing with Jalebi Baby hitmaker Tesher at Young Shahrukh.

Shah Rukh Khan joins Tesher to dance at Young Shahrukh

The Jalebi Baby hitmaker flew to Mumbai and joined Shah Rukh Khan for the SRK Day celebrations. In the video, Tesher sang his popular song, Young Shahrukh, while dancing with King Khan.

The video shows Shah Rukh wearing a tee with a denim jacket over it. He paired it with denim pants and sported a ponytail. The actor stood beside Tesher and grooved while the latter mesmerized fans with the song. Watch the video:

The Jawan star also revealed that he does not want to do sequels during the vent. He said, "I don't want to do that (sequel or franchise). I want a new cinema for all of you because I need a film. A film like Dunki which speaks such volumes. Yeh itni entertain karegi (it will entertain people)."

The Canadian rapper and singer-songwriter Hitesh Sharma, professionally known as Tesher, is best known for his singles Young Shahrukh and Jalebi Baby, both released in 2020.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki teaser out

On the other hand, Dunki Drop 1, also known as a teaser, was dropped today. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here…#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is set to release on December 22, 2023.

