SS Rajamouli and Salman Khan coming together for a film?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen at RRR's pre-release event on Sunday in Mumbai. His sudden appearance made everyone doubtful and the rumours began making rounds that both the actor and director SS Rajamouli have joined hands for a film. But there is no official announcement on it. To note, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran attended the event and Karan Johar hosted the show. Well, recently, the trailer of RRR was released and it also received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Coming back to the film, India Today has mentioned in its report that Rajamouli might be writing a script for Salman Khan. “The actor was highly impressed by Rajamouli’s Baahubali. He was also impressed by the RRR trailer and had even reached out to the director in the past for a possible collaboration. But unfortunately, things didn't materialise,” the report further claimed. Reportedly, Salman is interested in creating a mythological universe. Bollywood actor was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

RRR shows the pre-Independence era. Set in the 1920s, the period drama is based on the lives of freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film will be releasing in theatres on January 7, 2022. RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles.

It is worth mentioning here that during the RRR event, Salman had announced the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan and the script will be written by SS Rajamouli's father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a huge hit at the box office.

