SS Rajamouli mourns the loss of RRR actor Ray Stevenson: 'Shocking, just can't believe'

Renowned actor Ray Stevenson, who was known for his role in the recent hit film RRR, passed away on Sunday at the age of 58. The news of his sudden demise was confirmed by his representatives. His team revealed that he was in Italy when he passed away. The unfortunate news came four days before his birthday. The cause behind his untimely death has not been revealed yet. A while ago, ace director SS Rajamouli took to social media and mourned the loss of Ray.

SS Rajamouli remembers Ray Stevenson

In RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the late actor portrayed a negative role. He was the lead antagonist, the racist and cruel Governor Scott Buxton in the film. SS Rajamouli shared a picture with Ray from the sets and remembered him. In his post, he wrote that he's shocked and 'just can't believe the news'.

His post read, "Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, fans were also seen remembering the late actor. A fan wrote, "Rarely actors capture the camera. What a solid screen presence he had. God bless his soul and give strength to his family. I wished to see more of him on screen." Another fan wrote, "So heartbreaking. He was a fantastic actor. His performance in RRR was spectacular!! You will be missed. RIP."

Last night, the official Twitter handle of RRR shared a post as they mourned Ray's loss. Their post read, "What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT."

Meanwhile, Ray was popularly also known for featuring in the 2011 film Thor and its sequel Thor Ragnarok. He appeared as Volstagg, a member of Asgard and friend of the titular character Thor.

