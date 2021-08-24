SS Rajamouli’s RRR & Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan avoid clash as release dates likely to get postponed: Report

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ has been making the headlines for different reasons for quite some time now. In fact, a few months back, it was reported that Rajamouli’s film would be clashing with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’, as it was announced that both the films would be released on the same date, i.e., October 13th, 2021. But things might change now, as according to a report by a leading daily, the release dates for ‘RRR’ and ‘Maidaan’ are most likely to get postponed.

According to a report by ETimes, Rajamouli’s RRR is now scheduled to release in April 2022, as it is nowhere close to being complete. Apart from a VFX, a lot of post-production work is reportedly yet left to be done. Not only RRR, but ’s ‘Maidaan’s release will be reportedly delayed as well. The Taukate cyclone is apparently to blame. According to reports, the film’s set in the outskirts of Mumbai, where Ajay was supposed to shoot a significant portion of the film, was badly damaged in the cyclone. While no casualties were reported, the set will now have to be recreated.

Reportedly, the ‘Maidaan’ team was back on the sets on August 20th but they could shoot for only three days, and that too on a small portion of the ground. The remaining shoot will now resume in October, reported ETimes.

‘Maidaan’ is helmed by director Ajay Sharma, and produced by Boney Kapoor. Apart from Devgn, the film will feature Keerthi Suresh, Gajraj Rao, and Priyamani.

Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is produced by K V Danayya and will feature Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and NTR Junior in pivotal roles.