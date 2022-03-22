SS Rajamouli says Aamir Khan’s Lagaan ‘made a big impression’ on him; SHARES what he learned from the film

SS Rajamouli recently revealed what he learned from Aamir Khan’s 2001 film Lagaan. Aamir had joined Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in New Delhi on Sunday, as the RRR team promoted their much-awaited film. During the event, Aamir asked Rajamouli how he connects with people across the country with his films. In response to his question, Rajamouli said that it was Aamir’s Lagaan that left a big impression on him, and called it the first pan-India film.

Aamir asked Rajamouli, “Baahubali 2 was the biggest hit of Indian cinema. It’s truly a pan-India film. How do you do that? How do you connect with so many people across the country?

To this, Rajamouli replied, “Let me frankly tell you. I am not saying this just because you are here. The first movie that was accepted across India was Lagaan. It was just in Hindi. Baahubali was in four languages. And RRR is in five languages. The way the entire country connected with Laagan made a big impression on me. I learned from Lagaan that if I make my story based on basic human emotions, I have a chance to connect with more people.”

Aamir was also seen trying out the hook step of the popular song Naatu Naatu (Nacho Nacho in Hindi) along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. RRR will hit theatres on the 25th of March 2022.

Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. The film is slated to release on the 11th of August.

