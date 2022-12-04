SS Rajamouli's RRR earns Oscar nomination in Visual Effects category? READ details

Popular filmmaker SS Rajamouli , who has delivered massive blockbusters like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the past, is yet again roaring under success as his film RRR earned over Rs 2000 crore at the box office globally this year. This film is a magnum opus and features actors namely Ram Charan, NTR Rao Jr, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. And now, in the latest development, a popular publication has predicted that SS Rajamouli's RRR will likely earn an Oscar nomination in the Visual Effects category.

The popular international magazine, Variety, recently reported that Srinivas Mohan would likely be one out of five nominees in the Visual Effects category for his work on RRR. According to the top magazine, Top Gun 2, Avatar 2, Black Panther 2, and The Batman will be the other nominees in this category.

However, there is no official confirmation of this development yet.

Speaking in detail, the makers of the film RRR earlier announced that this magnum opus is in the race for Oscars 2023. The makers of the film RRR have filed nominations for 14 categories under the 'For your consideration’ (FYC) campaign. It, however, is not an official entry by the Government of India.

Further, the makers in an official statement in October this year added that the application to the Academy of Oscars is for consideration in the general category.

"We applied to The Academy of Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here is to continue to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," tweeted the RRR’s official Twitter handle in October.