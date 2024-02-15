Sshura Khan asks 'coffee, tea or me' to husband Arbaaz Khan during date outing; here's how he responded

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are the newest couple in Bollywood. They kept their relationship under wraps for a while before tying the knot in December last year. Since then, the lovebirds have been indulging in a lot of public displays of affection (PDA) via their social media handles. Recently, the couple shared their cute back and forth as she asked Arbaaz to pick between coffee, tea, or her.

Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan's PDA is hard to miss

Today, on February 15th, Sshura Khan took to her Instagram story to share a cup of tea or coffee with the letter 'A' on it. She wrote: "Mr. A (red heart emoji) Coffee, Tea or Me?". Arbaaz Khan shared her story and wrote: "Youuuuu (multiple red heart emojis)". Subsequently, Sshura reshared Arbaaz's story and added a GIF of two teddy bears hugging each other.

Check out her story!

Arbaaz Khan says the decision to marry Sshura Khan wasn't made in hurry

In an interview with The Indian Express, Arbaaz Khan spoke about the age gap between him and Sshura. He said that although she is young, she is not 16 years old. He also said that they spent a lot of time together and the decision to get married wasn't made in a hurry. “She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry,” he said.

He further said that both of them were aware of what they were getting into. Arbaaz also said that whenever there is an age gap in a relationship, their chance of success is much higher.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan first met in 2022

Arbaaz Khan spilled the beans during the interview, mentioning how he crossed paths with Sshura on the sets of his production, Patna Shukla, in 2022. Interestingly, she was part of the makeup team, working alongside Raveena Tandon. At first, it was just a casual professional encounter, but as time went on, Arbaaz shared that they bumped into each other several times after the film wrapped up.

During the finale episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan reacted to Arbaaz's marriage with Sshura. Arbaaz was welcomed on the stage with the Dulhe Ka Sehra song in the background. He is heard saying: “Aap log toh aise kar rahe ho jaise mai pehla hun jisne shadi ki hai. (You guys are acting as if I am the first one to get married ever).”

Comedian Bharti Singh then teased Arbaaz on why did she not receive the wedding invitation. In response, Arbaaz said: “Agli wali mein bula lenge (Will invite you in the next one)." He quickly added, “Kisi aur ki (somebody else’s).”

Further, Salman Khan is asked about his reaction to Arbaaz's marriage. The Tiger 3 actor said: “Nahi ye sunte nahi hai meri. Agar sunte hote… (No, he doesn’t listen to me. If he had listened…),” this left everyone in splits.

Arbaaz was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora between 1998 and 2017 and the couple also shares a son together. He was also in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani.

