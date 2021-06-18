SSR Case: Siddharth Pithani granted 10 day parole for wedding, to surrender again on July 2

Reportedly, Siddharth Pithani’s bail application has been rejected by the court. He has been granted 10 days parole for his wedding.

According to a report in Times Now, Siddharth Pithani’s bail application has been rejected by the court concerning the case related to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Siddharth has been granted 10-days parole for his wedding by the court and would be surrendering again on July 2. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Siddharth Pithani in Hyderabad on May 26. He was absconding for long before NCB arrested him in a joint operation with its Hyderabad office in an alleged drug case.

The Times of India contacted Siddharth Pithani’s lawyer Tareq Sayyed, who said, “He has been granted interim relief on humanitarian grounds and will have surrender back on July 2". According to a report in Times of India, the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede said that Pithani has been granted interim relief for 10 days for his marriage and will have to surrender again on July 2 and that he has not been granted bail. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. A year has passed since the unfortunate demise of Sushant sent shock waves across the nation, but nothing substantial has emerged in regards to the cause of the death.

On SSR’s death anniversary, millions of fans remembered the superstar for the great artist that he was and the place he earned in the hearts of the audience. Several Bollywood celebrities, who were his colleagues, paid tribute to the legendary artist. Sushant’s family, including his sisters, held a pooja for him and remembered their loving brother. Sushant Singh Rajput maintained a glorious film career despite working in Bollywood for only 7 years.

