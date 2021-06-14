SSR Death Anniversary: Abhishek Kapoor & Mukesh Chhabra are 'still numb' as they miss Sushant Singh Rajput

Abhishek Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra took to social media to remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. The Dil Bechara actor left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020.

An actor who managed to leave everyone in awe of his talent, candour and personality was Sushant Singh Rajput. The talented star of Bollywood left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, and the entire world was stunned. The news of his untimely demise left his fans, friends and family shocked. Today, one year on, his family and friends continue to celebrate his legacy. Speaking of this, Abhishek Kapoor and Mukesh Chhabra took to social media to express their feelings on Sushant's first death anniversary.

Abhishek, who directed SSR's first Bollywood film Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath, shared a photo of him on social media. The photo he shared was of Mansoor from Kedarnath, a character that late Sushant essayed to perfection and left everyone impressed. Sharing the photo, Abhishek said that he was 'still numb' since the actor's sudden demise. He wrote, "yr today.. still numb #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever." On the other hand, Mukesh also shared several photos to remember Sushant.

Sushant was a part of Mukesh's first directorial debut, Dil Bechara and even before that, they were great friends. Remembering Sushant, Mukesh penned an emotional note on his death anniversary. He wrote, "Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you Brother #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput."

As tributes continue to pour in on SSR's first death anniversary, many celebs from the industry are celebrating the actor's legacy as well. Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar also remembered the late Sushant as she shared throwback photos from their film Sonchiriya. The late actor was last seen in Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi and . The film was released post his untimely demise in 2020.

