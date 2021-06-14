SSR Death Anniversary: Fans seek 'Fair Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' & light candles near his residence

A year after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, fans of the actor are waiting for justice in his case probe. Videos of people lighting candles outside the late actor's building are coming in as they pray for justice.

It has been a year since the untimely and unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans, friends and family continue to crusade for justice for the late actor. Last year, on June 14, the actor left for his heavenly abode at his residence in Mumbai and it left the entire nation shocked. As the investigation into the demise of the Chhichhore actor began, his fans took it upon themselves to fight for the truth. Today, on his first death anniversary, several fans have gathered outside the late actor's building to pay tributes with candles.

Not just this, several even demanded justice for the late actor. A video from near the residence of late SSR showcases how fans went to light candles in front of his photos. A placard reading 'Fair Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' also could be seen lying in front of the photos of the late actor. As the CBI continues with the investigation of the late actor's untimely demise, fans too are doing their bit to seek answers behind the unfortunate death of the actor.

The investigation into the demise of the actor began with Mumbai Police and then shifted into other agencies including the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation. Just a few weeks ago, late SSR's friend Siddharth Pithani was arrested by the NCB in connection with the narcotics case. The probe related to SSR's demise is still going on and amid this, his fans continue to seek justice for the deceased actor.

On his first death anniversary, fans of SSR are also doing their bit to celebrate his legacy. From celebrating the professional work done by him to honouring his humanitarian efforts, fans have shared several memories on social media as tributes to the late actor. Sushant's first acting stint on television was on a show titled Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2008, and this was the beginning to his inspiring journey. He followed it up with Pavitra Rishta in 2009. He made his big Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013.

