SSR Death Anniversary: Kartik Aaryan pays tribute to the late actor

Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram and remembered the late actor.

One of the biggest superstars of his generation and an actor par excellence, Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai. The actor left a lasting impression on the minds and hearts of the millions of people, who are his diehard fans. The actor has one of the most brilliant filmographies in Hindi cinema with varied roles. He started his journey with a film about three best friends in ‘Kai Po Che’. His supreme acting prowess was already known to the small screen audience because of his massive popularity from the show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ but the silver screen was a whole another level of brilliance.

Remembering the thespian on his death anniversary, Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of SSR on his Instagram. Millions of Sushant's fans are remembering him for the great performer that he was. A lot of celebrities from the film and television industry missed the actor and wrote about him. SSR’s legacy was also remembered by his Sonchiraiya co-star Bhumi Pednekar, who posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's shoot. On the other hand, the director of his debut film Abhishek Kapoor also remembered Sushant as their last work together was a successful venture called ‘Kedarnath’.

Take a look at Kartik's post:

Sushant’s last release was ‘Dil Bechara’ directed by Mukesh Chhabra, who was also the casting director for his first film. Mukesh shared several BTS photos and videos from the production stage of the film. The film was released after his sad demise and left a lasting impression on people’s hearts.

