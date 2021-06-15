SSR Death Anniversary: Sister Meetu Singh remembers the late actor: I would have given you my existence

SSR’s sister Meetu Singh shared a post on Instagram remembering her late brother.

One of the prolific actors Indian cinema has ever seen, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020. Millions of his fans remembered the late actor on his death anniversary. Sushant has made a special place in the hearts of the audience because of the journey he had and the characters he played on screen. In a 7 year career in cinema, Sushant became one of the biggest stars of his generation. He forayed into many genres including mystery, biopic, drama, and love story as he ended up performing excellently in all. He emerged to be a performer like none other who could carry the stardom but also disguise himself in the garb of the character.

Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh remembered the late actor on his death anniversary. She wrote in her Instagram post, “My Pride, our Pride, Since the past few days grave despair has been brooding in the back of my mind. Last year’s fateful event took all of us by such shock that I have failed to fall back into the normality of everyday life. Many have brutally used you and the majority of them are still doing so. Manipulation is masked by love, selfish motives are hidden behind concern. If only you had people around you who had genuinely cared for you, things would have been so different.”

“I bore the desperation of wanting you back everyday, today the misery was so strong that if the laws that bound us ceased to be, I would have mould your being out of my emotions. I would have given you my existence. When despite all odds we used to get want we wanted for ourselves, you always used to say “Aap kaise kuch bhai kar leti hain na, Ruby di”, I wish those words were true, because I desperately want you back but no matter how much I pray, work or talk, you are not coming back. Things just don’t feel right without you, everything I come across reminds me of you. It becomes physically impossible to maintain my composure at times. But I will not let my Mom down, and for Her and your sake, I will try to live life with a purpose of evolution. Jaan, all I want you to know is that your name will always shine in all our hearts and I will do everything in my mortal powers to get you Justice,” her post read.

Meanwhile, several celebrities took to social media and remembered the late actor including Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, and Mukesh Chhabra amongst others.

