SSR’s family lawyer calls AIIMS forensic report faulty; Wants matter to be referred to another forensic team

Days after the AIIMS forensic team ruled out the murder theory in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the actor’s lawyer has written a letter to the CBI director and called the forensic report faulty.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which shook the world around four months ago, continues to make the headlines. While CBI has been investigating the matter now, it was reported that AIIMS had submitted its ‘conclusive’ forensic report and has ruled out the murder theory. AIIMS forensic report came as a major breakthrough in the case as the media reports suggested that the special investigation team will be probing the abetment to suicide angle now. Now, as per the recent update, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s family lawyer has called the AIIMS report as faulty.

It is reported that Vikas Singh has written a letter to the CBI Director and raised objections over AIIMS forensic examination report which the hospital had submitted to the agency. In the letter, Singh has mentioned that “this matter needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by CBI.” He further went on to mention his objections in the letter and wrote, “The leaked report, if correct, amounts to drawing a biased and boastful conclusion from insufficient evidence.”

Take a look at Vikas Singh’s letter to CBI director in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

#SushantSinghRajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh writes a letter to CBI Director, raising objections over forensic examination report submitted by AIIMS to CBI & calling it faulty. The letter reads, "Matter needs to be referred to another forensic team to be constituted by CBI." pic.twitter.com/Jlnnusf37C — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been the main accused in the case, got bail today. For the uninitiated, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs angle with connection to the actor’s death in September along with her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant. While Rhea got the bail, the others continue to be in judicial custody.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drug case, Bombay HC denies bail to brother Showik Chakraborty

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×