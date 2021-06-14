SSR’s sister Priyanka & family remember him as they perform puja: Life without you is not the same

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family organised a small prayer in his memory today to mark his first death anniversary.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise left everyone in a state of shock. The renowned actor passed away on June 14 last year and it was one of the most heartbreaking news of the year. Needless to say, The Kai Po Che star’s demise has left an unfillable void in the lives of his loved ones. And while it’s been a year since he breathed his last, Sushant’s family continues to miss him. They even held a prayer remembering the actor. Giving a glimpse of the same, his sister Priyanka penned an emotional note for her brother.

Sharing a picture from the puja, Priyanka wrote about how their lives haven’t been the same after his demise. “To put it simply, life without you is not the same. After mom’s departure, we had inspiration to make our lives worthwhile as a tribute to her love. While your absence has rendered it totally devoid of any bearings, mercy or hope. The plethora of emotions that is our constant companion now, ranges from numbness, helplessness, hopelessness to desperation, anguish, agony & rage. Though your physical form no longer graces this earth, you are ever so close & present in each moment of our lives- walking, sleeping, dreaming throbbing in us with every pulse of life. Your presence is now as visceral as it is vital. You truly have become immortal... like forever. And yes, finding myself in this god-forsaken world without you, I suffer from survivor’s guilt,” she added.

This isn’t all. Priyanka also shared a pic of Sushant’s dog Fudge who was also a part of the prayer in the actor’s memory. While the pic did leave everyone with a heavy heart, Priyanka wrote, “Also, those who are instrumental in your eradication should know it only too well that they have to pay. Law of Karma is law of Energy therefore exact and infallible. And for the first time I have this divine inspiration to pray: For those responsible for this diabolical sin, May the wrath of Shiva (Nature) be upon you all with full force”.

Meanwhile, several celebs from the showbiz industry took to social media and remembered Sushant on his first death anniversary including Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Mahesh Shetty, etc.

