SSR’s talent manager Jaya Saha REVEALS she last spoke to him on June 5; Says it was purely professional

As NCB is grilling Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha, the lady has opened up on her conversations with the late actor and also shared details about their last conversation.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is getting murkier by the day ever since the illegal drugs angle has come into light. In fact, new names have surfaced in connection to the drugs nexus along with some A-lister Bollywood celebs. And while the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the case, it has been grilling the late actor’s talent manager Jaya Saha for two days now. It has reported that the lady might turn out to be an important link the case and the subsequent drug nexus.

And now, as per the recent update, Jaya has spilled beans about her last conversation with Sushant and stated it was strictly professional. According to India Today, the lady has claimed that she last spoke to the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star on June 5 and it was regarding a movie being directed by Kumar Mangat. Reportedly, Sushant was offered Rs 6 crore for the film, however, he wanted to double the amount. In her statement, Jaya had reportedly given the details of the firm KWAN she dealt with and helped Sushant get movies like Drive, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya etc. She also added that she had met the late actor in March 2020 and he wasn’t keeping well. As per Jaya, during the meeting, Sushant would often go inside his bedroom and return. Apparently, she had accepted that there was something off about Sushant, however, she has also maintained that their interaction was purely professional.

Meanwhile, certain chats that NCB reportedly accessed from Jaya's phone were apparently with A-listers of Bollywood regarding drugs. Reportedly, Jaya's name cropped up in several chats wherein she is discussing drugs like CBD oil, Hash and more and it is reported that she might get arrested soon.

Credits :India Today

