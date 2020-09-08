SSR's family lawyer says Bandra Police station is Rhea Chakraborty's second home, Satish Maneshinde retorts

Vikas Singh also alleged that Mumbai cops are favouring Rhea Chakraborty since it registered a case despite the SC's order that only CBI can register fresh cases in this matter now.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh hit out at Rhea Chakraborty and her complaint against late actor's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for forging a prescription and administering drugs to the late actor. After calling Rhea's FIR illegal, Vikas Singh said that Bandra Police station in Mumbai seems to have become the actress' second home. He also alleged that Mumbai cops are favouring Rhea since it registered a case despite the SC's order that only CBI can register fresh cases in this matter now.

Vikas Singh said, "Bandra Police Station seems to be Rhea Chakraborty's second home as she runs to the police station over all kinds of petty issues." Replying to Vikas Singh's remark, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde retorted, "Illegal, fabricated prescription and administering scheduled drugs without following the law- these facts have come to light now. Bogus prescription was received within Bandra PS limits. Hence, the FIR," he said.

Illegal, fabricated prescription and administering scheduled drugs without following the law- these facts have come to light now. Bogus prescription was received within Bandra PS limits. Hence, the FIR: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer on her FIR against #SushantRajput's sister & others https://t.co/4abLi0GvOI — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

According to India Today, a senior Mumbai police official quashed Vikas Singh's claims and said that anyone can register a case. However, since the CBI is the main investigating agency in this case, Rhea's FIR has been reportedly transferred to the CBI.

Reacting to the FIR, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti called it fake. "Nothing's gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR! #SSRFamilyStandsStrong #UnitedForSSRJustice #WholeIndiaIsSSRFamily," she tweeted. On Monday, Rhea was snapped at the Bandra police station, after her NCB interrogation, filing a complaint against Priyanka, the doctor and others.

