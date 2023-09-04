'Stalwarts of the industry told me...': Ameesha Patel on love-hate equation with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's movie Gadar 2 has become a huge hit and is getting close to an impressive 500 crore mark. People have shown a lot of love to the film, praising its story, the sense of nostalgia it evokes from the original Gadar, and the chemistry between the main actors. However amid the success of the film, the actress recently revealed she has a “love-hate relationship” with the director Anil Sharma.

During an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Ameesha Patel opened up about her bond with the director of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma. She revealed, “It’s a love-hate relationship. We make-up and break-up multiple times."

The Gadar 2 actress continued, "Stalwarts of the industry told me not to do Gadar: Ek Prem Katha because of Anil Sharma. They didn’t have faith that as a director Anil would be able to do justice to the subject. But, to give him his credit, he tells everybody ‘ki mujh laga ye bade ghar ki ladki hai, Mercedes mein aate thi, designer clothes pehenti thi, mujh laga itne mushkil role ke liye yeh mehnat nahi karege (I thought she is from a rich family, she comes in Mercedes, wears designer clothes – I thought she won’t work hard for such a difficult role). But I used to get tired and she would work for 11-12 hours. She would read Quran, go to Dargah, she used to see how girls from Pakistan would be like; and I wanted a rich girl because Sakina comes from a rich, well-educated family. Acting can’t be taught, either it’s in you or not and I wanted a girl like her for this role’.”

Earlier in the month of July, Ameesha Patel took her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to publicly address Anil Sharma Productions for not clearing out dues of the technicians and other crew members who worked on Gadar 2. Patel shed light on the same and revealed during her interview that even her dues were not cleared by the production house.

The actress said, “Everybody was telling me that their dues have not been cleared, my dues were also not cleared. So, when Zee stepped in and cleared our dues, I had to post a tweet. I had to speak the truth because people were messaging me and asking me and I can’t lie. They are poor people they need to get their dues.”

She further added, “After everything was resolved, Anil asked me to delete my tweets, so I deleted them. These things happen between us.”

Gadar 2 also stars Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role portraying the character of Tara Singh and Sakeena’s adult son Jeetey.

