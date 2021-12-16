Star kids born in 2021: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh

Another year is all set to end and a new dawn of 2022 is all set to be upon us in a few days. Looking back on the year 2021, Btown celebs certainly witnessed a lot of changes in their lives. Some got married while others separated. There were some stars who welcomed a baby and a star kid was born in Btown. From Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, many Bollywood couples embraced parenthood and welcomed a child.

Now, as the year 2021 comes to an end, here's a closer look at those star kids who were born to Btown couples this year.

Anushka-Virat's daughter Vamika

The year began with Btown's favourite couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcoming their baby girl, Vamika. Anushka had announced the pregnancy in 2020 and in December the same year, Virat took time off from cricket matches to spend time with Anushka. On January 12, 2021, the couple welcomed their first child Vamika and Virat announced it on his social media handle. Since then, the couple has maintained their privacy and did not reveal baby Vamika's face. Despite that, fans adore seeing Virat and Anushka spending time with their munchkin.

Kareena-Saif's son Jehangir

Embracing parenthood for the second time, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed baby Jehangir Ali Khan in February. He was born on the 21st of February and the entire Kapoor-Pataudi family was elated. Taimur Ali Khan also was over the moon on becoming an elder brother. While Kareena-Saif kept their baby name and face a secret for a while, it was later revealed that they named him Jehangir. Later, Randhir Kapoor ended up sharing a cute photo of Jeh and almost breaking the internet. Kareena's book, Pregnancy bible also had many adorable moments with Jeh and fans adore the star kid.

Dia-Vaibhav Rekhi's son Avyaan

Dia Mirza got married in February 2021 and welcomed her first child in May. The actress, however, announced the arrival of her first child 2 months after he was born as her son was born pre-mature. Despite all the health issues, Dia and Vaibhav's munchkin braved it completely and Dia announced his arrival on July 14, 2021, with a long note. She also announced the name of her son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in the post. Now, Dia often gives fans glimpses of her baby boy and leaves the internet in awe.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's son

Another Btown couple that embraced parenthood for the second time is Neha and Angad. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 3, 2021. The couple announced it on social media in complete style and since then, they have only been sharing glimpses of their baby boy on social media. Not just this, they have also shared photos of their baby girl Mehr spending time with her baby brother.

Aparshakti-Aakriti's daughter Arzoie A Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana also welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife Aakriti Ahuja on August 27, 2021. The couple announced it in the most adorable way on social media and left netizens gushing over the arrival of their first child. They also announced her name to be Arzoie A Khurana and since then, they have been sharing adorable moments with their baby girl on social media. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap also dote on Apar and Aakriti's little girl.

Geeta-Harbhajan Singh's son Jovan Vir Plaha

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra welcomed their second child this year on July 10, 2021. The couple announced in the cutest way on social media the arrival of their second child. Later, they shared adorable photos of their daughter Hinaya Heer with her baby brother to announce the name. Bhajji and Geeta picked a unique name, Jovan Vir Plaha for their son. Now, often, the two shared cute photos of their kids on social media.

Lisa-Dino Lalvani's daughter Lara

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star Lisa Haydon embraced motherhood for the third time this year and welcomed her baby girl Lara. Lisa announced the arrival of her baby girl in a cute way on social media and fans loved every bit of her photos. In her post, Lisa had even revealed why she had been away from social media after having her third child, and many fans related to the struggles of having more than one child. However, Lisa ensured she conveyed her happiness on becoming a mom for the third time in her caption.

Shiladitya -Shreya Ghoshal's son, Devyaan

In May 2021, popular Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal announced that she and her husband Shiladitya have been blessed with a baby boy. Later, she announced the baby's name in an adorable post. Shreya had shared a first family photo with her son Devyaan in which she was seen admiring her kid with her husband. Sharing the photo, Shreya had expressed her joy of being a mother. Since then, fans at times get to witness cute pictures of Shreya with her son on her social media handle.

Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya's son

Singer Neeti Mohan also embraced parenthood with husband Nihaar Pandya this year. She welcomed her first child, a baby boy on June 2, 2021. Sharing a post on social media, the couple announced their son's arrival. Holding their son in their arms, Neeti and Nihaar penned a note with the good news on social media. Fans of the couple were overjoyed on hearing the news.

Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough's twins

Welcoming her first children via surrogacy, Preity Zinta embraced parenthood with husband Gene Goodenough on November 18. The Koi Mil Gaya actress announced it in a note and left everyone surprised and happy for her. Preity revealed that they welcomed twins, a baby girl, and a boy. The couple named their kids Jai and Gia. While Preity is yet to share her kids' photos on social media, she had recently only dropped a glimpse while embracing them.

Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi's daughter

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma welcomed her baby girl this year with her husband Tushaan Bhindi and announced it on social media on November 19. Sharing an adorable photo of embracing and holding her baby girl, Evelyn penned a heartwarming note as she stepped into motherhood. The actress had been sharing her pregnancy journey via photos on social media.

Harshadeep Kaur-Mankeet Singh's son

Singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh embraced parenthood this year and welcomed a baby boy. The singer announced it on social media in an adorable way. Her child was born on March 2 this year and the couple announced the name to be Baby Hunar Singh on his first birthday. She even shared his first photo revealing the face a month after his birth. The singer has been enjoying motherhood ever since.

Also Read|Year Ender 2021: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao to Kirti Kulhari-Saahil Sehgal, celebs who announced separation