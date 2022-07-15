Star Spotting: Kartik Aaryan says ‘namaste’, Sidharth Malhotra looks charming in orange hoodie; PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan are two of the most loved actors of Bollywood from the current generation. Both the stars have had quite a fantastic year career-wise. Their respective last films Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have done extremely well and both of them have an exciting lineup of films. Paps never miss out on a chance to click these two stars whenever they step out of their house. Today too, Kartik and Sidharth were snapped in the city and coincidentally, both wore the same colour.

In the pictures, we can see Kartik Aaryan snapped wearing an orange-coloured jacket with black sleeves. He layered it over a white tee and paired them with black jeans. He wore black sunglasses and waved at the paps. He even posed for them. But the one thing that grabbed all our attention was him doing namaste to the paps. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra too wore an orange-coloured hoodie. He seemed a little busy as she was on a phone call and entered his building in a rush.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra & Kartik Aaryan’s images:

Kartik Aaryan has a number of films lined up for release. He will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. It is a remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. Apart from Shehzada, he has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy, Captain India with Hansal Mehta, and a period romantic drama under Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala and Grandsons.

Sidharth on the other hand has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will feature next in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Apart from this, Malhotra is also making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

