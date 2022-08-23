Star Spotting: Sara Ali Khan looks funky in jacket, Vikrant Massey keeps it simple in white t-shirt; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses from the current generation. Fans love to see her pictures and videos on social media. Also, paps love to capture her on their lenses whenever she steps out of her house. The actress has a list of exciting projects in her kitty and one of them is Gaslight which also stars Vikrant Massey. Well, it looks like she will be shooting for the film in the city today as she was spotted at Versova jetty along with Vikrant.

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a multi-coloured jacket with an abstract print that she paired over black coloured shorts. She ties her hair in a single ponytail, held a pink and blue coloured tote bag on one shoulder and held a coffee mug in the other hand. She completed her look with open-toe footwear. Vikrant on the other hand wore an oversized white tee that he paired with beige-coloured pants. The actor carried a backpack and completed his look with brown shoes.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen featuring in the romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Next, she will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

