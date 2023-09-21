Star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi bash: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan shine

Bollywood stars are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the utmost enthusiasm. Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood, Kartik Aaryan, and many other B-Town celebs shared glimpses on Instagram as they welcomed Bappa home. Yesterday, Sukhee actress Shilpa Shetty was seen dancing her heart out during Ganesh Visarjan. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday shared a picture with her besties Navya Nanda and Suhana Khan as they headed for Ganpati visarjan. Now, we have come across more inside pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, and Bhavana Pandey's residence, and looks like they were joined by Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Farah Khan and others.

Inside Ananya Panday's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Shanaya, Gauri Khan

On Thursday afternoon, Bhavana Pandey shared a series of pictures from the Ganpati celebration at her residence. One of the pictures shows Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, their daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Bhavana and Ananya posing happily. Ananya decked up in an orange sleeveless ethnic outfit, while Suhana looked chic in a simple pink strappy kurta set. Navya wore a maroon short kurta with matching pants, while Gauri kept it simple in a printed white kurta. Meanwhile, in another picture, Navya is seen posing with Suhana and Ananya on either side. "Thank you Bappa for bringing so much joy and happiness !!!" wrote Bhavana while sharing the pictures. "Bhaaaav wheres my photo?" asked Farah Khan, who was also seen in another set of pictures from the Pandays' Ganpati celebration.

Meanwhile, Bhavana also shared another set of pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The first picture shows Ananya, Bhavana, Maheep Kapoor, and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor posing with folded hands in front of Bappa. Other pictures feature Seema Sajdeh, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Neelam Kothari, Farah Khan, and others. Check out the lovely snaps below!

Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in Dream Girl 2, will next be seen in director Arjun Varain Singh’s film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan followed by Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller Control, and Shankara. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor will make her pan-India debut with Mohanlal’s Vrushabha. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which will premiere on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

