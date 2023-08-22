Stardom: Is Ananya Panday a part of Aryan Khan directorial debut project? Actress REVEALS

There’s a common perception that ‘actor ka beta actor banega’. But this saying was proven wrong when Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan clarified that not acting, but writing and direction is what he’s more interested in. Soon after, Junior Khan posted a picture of a script that he had finished writing and was looking forward to directing it.

Pinkvilla was among the first to report that Aryan will be making his directorial debut with a web series titled Stardom. The 6-episode show will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and will be set against the backdrop of the Hindi film industry. The series is expected to go on floors next year.

Is Ananya Panday featuring in the Aryan Khan series Stardom?

While Aryan has started working on putting his series together, it remains unclear if he would only be the showrunner or also star in it. However, recently when Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday was asked if she would be starring in it, she didn’t say a clear ‘no’ making people speculate her being a part of it.

During an interview with ETimes, when the actress was quizzed if she would be a part of the web series, she quipped, “Can’t talk about anything, honestly.”

Aryan Khan's business venture

Along with putting his creative ideas into words, Aryan Khan is also on his way to becoming a businessman with his first brand D’YAVOL. Aryan said that it’s been around five years since the conception of his lifestyle luxury collective which he has finally launched in partnership with his two other friends Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva.

Ananya Panday's work front

Currently, Ananya Panday is busy promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. The film is the sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl.

In this film, Ananya has graduated from just reacting to comedy happening around to doing most of the comedy. Additionally, Ananya Panday will soon be taking over the web series space with her upcoming OTT debut show Call Me Bae.

