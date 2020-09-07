State Human Rights Commission 'unsatisfied' with Cooper Hospital's work on Sushant's autopsy result: Report

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has now called for a detailed report from the hospital authorities as well as asked Mumbai Police to appear before them.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June and the late actor was taken to Cooper Hospital thereafter. The hospital authorities and the Mumbai Police have come under fire for several lapses since then. One of the biggest questions that have been raised since June is about the late actor's delayed autopsy report. Not just that, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also allowed to enter the hospital's mortuary which is normally off limits.

According to a report in Republic, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has now called for a detailed report from the hospital authorities. The move comes after the SHRC had summoned the hospital authorities and Mumbai Police officers earlier. However, cops could not be come last time since they were tested positive. Meanwhile, Cooper hospital's dean, along with his lawyer, had earlier denied giving entry to Rhea.

However, the SHRC is not satisfied with the answers and has asked hospital officials as well as Mumbai police to be appear again. Around 12 police officials and staff of Cooper hospital will be visiting the State Human Rights Commission office later in the day, sources told the portal.

Meanwhile, the CBI has roped in AIIMS for a second opinion on the actor's autopsy report. The AIIMS team is a five-member team and has been examining documents since the last two weeks. As per reports, they are soon expected to share their findings with the CBI.

