Stay Brave: Zoya Akhtar compares Gauri Khan with a ‘lioness’ while wishing her a ‘happy birthday’

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan turned a year older on Friday, October 8. However, unfortunately her special day comes at a time when son Aryan Khan is under judicial custody in connection with an alleged drug case. Amid this, Zoya Akhtar compared Gauri with a lioness and has asked her to ‘stay brave’ while sharing her birthday wish.

The Gully Boy director took to her social media space to share a gripping picture of a lioness alongside her cub. The intense photo indicates how a mother always stands brave in order to protect her children. Going by the same, Zoya Akhtar asked Gauri to remain ‘brave’ amid the ongoing crisis that has befallen upon her family. While sharing her birthday post for the star wife, Zoya wrote, “May you stay strong, Stay brave, Stay you.”

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier in the day, ace Choreographer Farah Khan and friend Sussanne Khan also were seen lending support to Gauri hailing her as the ‘strongest mother’. While Sussanne shared a special collage photo and said ““Gods Love and Grace will always be on your and your loved ones heads.. I Love you loads #Gstar #20yearsandbeyond #MyNo8shine #limitless.” On the other hand, Farah Khan in her note articulated, ““The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here’s wishing you the best birthday present today.”

Speaking of the case, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and bail plea of other accused were rejected by a Mumbai court on Friday. ANI confirmed the development in a tweet that stated "Mumbai's Esplanade court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast."

