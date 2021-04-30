Step into Alia Bhatt's first ever Mumbai home which is all things quirky, vintage and chic; PHOTOS

We dived into Alia Bhatt's Mumbai home and went down memory lane to take a look at how the actress did up her first-ever home. Check out the photos below.

's last film, Sadak 2, may have made us yawn and wonder why the actress signed up for it, but the actress has three solid releases to look forward to. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Alia has been shooting back and forth between these three films and if cinemas do reopen this year, we will definitely get to see at least one project come to life, if the pandemic does not play spoilsport any further.

Today, we're taking a break from Alia's films and intense characters in her upcoming films. Instead, we decided to dive into Alia's first-ever Mumbai home and go down memory lane to take a look at how the actress did up her home.

For the unversed, almost five years ago, Alia moved out of her parents' plush Juhu home in Mumbai and purchased a stunning and spacious apartment with her own money. The actress had even documented her moving day on YouTube and revealed that the experience of moving into her own home was a different kind of happiness.

Alia revealed that while she was earlier going to move in solo, she eventually asked her sister Shaheen also to live with her. Alia's home design has often been described as New York style loft meets Swiss chalet and it sure does live up to it.

The living room with exposed wooden beams and large window panes guarantees ample of light. Be it by day or night, this loft like look is surely a winner. Despite keeping it rustic, Alia and her designer also incorporated a lot of white. From furniture to the walls, various spaces of the house don shades of white and make it seem breezy.

From quirky pieces in different sections of the house to chic paint colours and exposed white brick walls, Alia nailed the rustic charm and vintage look on point. Among the many quirky pieces, you will find a piece that brings together 12 books, placed together like a puzzle to create a sketch of a man surrounded by birds.

Since purchasing her first house, Alia has also set up her own office space and purchased another sprawling apartment in boyfriend 's building which is close to a whopping Rs 34 crores.

What's your favourite part of Alia Bhatt's house? Let us know in the comments below.

