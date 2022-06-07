Step inside The Archies star Khushi Kapoor's lavish home; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is currently making headlines as she is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film, The Archies, with Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, which also marks their debut in the film industry. Meanwhile, Khushi lives in a lavish house in Mumbai's Lokhandwala neighbourhood, in a residential complex called Green Acres. However, we scouted through Khushi's social media account to bring together a collection of snapshots and videos to help give you a virtual tour of the Kapoors' home.

First, let’s talk about Khushi’s cozy bedroom

In the mirror image, Khushi’s bedroom seems to have a vintage European feel, brought to life by its textured beige walls and wooden floor. Just like the living room, Khushi's bed gives a feeling of a Disney princess’ bed. You will even spot a dreamy closet behind her mirror selfie.

Step inside Khushi Kapoor's dressing room and walk-in closet

Take a few steps into this space and you can't miss her enviable shoe collection. Rows and rows of footwear ranging from stilettos, and boots to pumps and sneakers.

Khushi Kapoor’s living room is full of statement decor

Plush sofas, glossy marble flooring, standout mirrors, statement decor pieces, and several contemporary artworks on the walls, add a classic look to their luxurious home.

Khushi’s sitting corner

Again, Khushi’s sitting corner is not less than that of a princess. An antique couch and colour popped cushions on it give it a royal look. Adding to the beauty of the cozy corner are the fur carpet and transparent curtains facing the window area.

Khushi’s dining area

An extension of her living room, the Kapoors' dining area sits directly under their beautiful glass chandelier against a palette of white and beige interiors. Extravagant vases and flower settings spruce up this corner. One of the few pictures that share a glimpse of the dining area is one posted by Sridevi years ago, which shows Khushi cuddling her two pups.

Khushi Kapoor's gym area

Khushi being the fitness freak, has a small yet comfy in-house workout area as well in her abode.

Let's have a look at Khushi's other favorite corners

Talking about The Archies, the film is an adaptation of the popular Archie comics. Khushi will be seen as Betty Cooper, Suhana will essay the role of Veronica Lodge, and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews. The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.