Step inside Arjun Kapoor’s plush and contemporary Mumbai apartment

Arjun and Anshula’s Mumbai apartment is modern, plush, and cozy. The siblings’ personalized touch adds to the beauty of their home.

made his debut in 2012 in the movie Ishaqzaade opposite and soon became a favourite face among Bollywood buffs. Besides his impeccable acting skills, Arjun Kapoor is known for giving his fans a peek into his off-screen life by sharing pictures and videos. Arjun has also treated his fans with pictures from his luxurious Mumbai apartment. Arjun lives with sister Anshula Kapoor and their pet Maximus. Arjun Kapoor’s Mumbai home is plush and cozy.

The trio lives in Mumbai’s Juhu area in an elegant apartment that combines the siblings’ personalised pinches. Most of the actor's house has a modern touch. Arjun and Anshula love to entertain people at their home and often share glimpses of their get-togethers on social media. Let's take a virtual tour of their house.

Living Room

Arjun Kapoor’s living area has a very modern look with some contemporary touches. The living room has a mixture of patterns and bold colors. The room features electric blue velvet couches and a tan winged chair, complemented by a modern black and white rug and a sleek center table.

Eye-catchy corridor

The corridor at the Kapoor siblings’ home is something that every individual wants in his house. One side of the wall is covered with family and friends’ photographs. This part of his house is eye-catching for many reasons. One of the first things that a person will see upon entering the apartment is the wall full of family photographs, all encased in simple black wooden frames.

Arjun’s bedroom and Maximus’ favourite spot?

Arjun’s room has textured walls, a cozy bed with a printed comforter in one corner. There's a sleek rack in another corner full of knickknacks. The 35-year-old is often seen playing with Maximus in this area. Seems like it's his pup's favourite place in the house.

The dressing area

This area is surrounded by coat hangers and shelves. The brick wall elevates the room, but what catches our attention is an upside-down bicycle installation.

Anshula’s bedroom

Anshula’s bedroom is yet another cozy place in the house. The room has textured brick walls. Also, you'll spot some interesting family pictures in her room.

The sibling home is full of interesting decor elements. While the house mostly has white walls, there is a mixture of colours in several designated areas which enhances the beauty altogether. Want more? Scroll below to take a look at other parts of Arjun-Anshula’s cozy apartment.

