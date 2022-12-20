Step inside Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s beautiful all-white home

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most demanded and bankable actors in Bollywood currently. The actor has given many hits at the box office. His recently released An Action Hero received a mixed response from the audience. Well, today the actor has created a special place in the hearts of his fan. He has worked very hard and reached an enviable position. He lives with his wife Tahira Kashyap, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka Khurrana in a seven-bedroom apartment. It is located on a high rise offering a stunning view of the city.

Living Room

The couple have used semi-sheer curtains to brighten up the living room. Artworks in bright hues dot the walls, and a chandelier hangs above two luxurious seating areas. Lounge chairs in creamy colours in vintage style are seen in the room. A low, carved coffee table holding a turquoise art piece stands on a matching blue and brown rug.