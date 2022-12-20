Step inside Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s beautiful all-white home
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have decorated their house very beautifully. Scroll down to check.
Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most demanded and bankable actors in Bollywood currently. The actor has given many hits at the box office. His recently released An Action Hero received a mixed response from the audience. Well, today the actor has created a special place in the hearts of his fan. He has worked very hard and reached an enviable position. He lives with his wife Tahira Kashyap, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka Khurrana in a seven-bedroom apartment. It is located on a high rise offering a stunning view of the city.
Living Room
The couple have used semi-sheer curtains to brighten up the living room. Artworks in bright hues dot the walls, and a chandelier hangs above two luxurious seating areas. Lounge chairs in creamy colours in vintage style are seen in the room. A low, carved coffee table holding a turquoise art piece stands on a matching blue and brown rug.
Balcony
Their balcony offers a gorgeous sunset view and of several skyscrapers. Oversized potted plants feature in this space and a glass ledge instantly opens up the area. Ceramic planters of different shapes, colours, and sizes are kept on grass which is giving a vibe of an urban garden in the middle of the sky.
Trophy wall
Ayushmaan Khurrana has won numerous awards and he has a special spot of their own at home. It has been showcased on a series of shelves in an olive-green room. An adjacent wall also contains a black-and-white sketch of Khurrana.
All white bedroom
The bedroom has a victorian styled bed with a carved colonial-style bedside table that holds a collection of accessories including a short grey lamp, a tissue box, and a framed photograph. A chandelier in one corner infuses the room with warm yellow light.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana on underperformance of An Action Hero: ‘I was expecting a lot more’
A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their so... Read more