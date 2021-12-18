Step Inside Genelia D’Souza & Riteish Deshmukh’s elegant Mumbai home

On Friday, December 17 actor Riteish Deshmukh turned a year older and celebrated his 43rd birthday. On the special occasion, wife Genelia D’Souza took to social media to pen down a heartwarming note for her husband. In the special note, the actress said, “Dearest Partner, I truly genuinely believe for every person on this earth there will always be that one special person to love..I’m so glad for me that one will always be you…Your birthday is that time to tell you that I can never and will never do LIFE without you.”

She continued, “You are my today, my tomorrow and my forever and no matter how many times I crib and grumble about how things should be, there’s nothing I would change about lives..Happy Birthday to the most amazing, selfless, incredible man ever @riteishd May all your dreams come true.” The couple tied the knot back in the year 2012 in both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. The lovebirds share two sons namely Riaan and Rahyl.

Speaking of their lavish Mumbai home, the couple reside in the Worli neighbourhood of Mumbai in a lavish bungalow which was reportedly built by Riteish’s late father and the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Vilasrao Deshmukh. Their lavish home is accentuated with contemporary furniture, wooden accents and a bit of European touch. From a brick wall which is perfect for photoshoots to a grand entrance, their luxurious house is nothing less than a paradise. The couple has also created an at-home gym, where the two frequently record videos and work out together. In totality, their home is a perfect blend of modern and traditional features. Here’s taking a quick virtual tour of it:

The Grand Entrance

Massive Stairway

Built-in Terrace Gym

European touch

Wooden Accents

Brick Wall

Comfy furnitures

