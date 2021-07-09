Step inside the luxurious and cosy home of Malaika Arora; SEE PHOTOS

Malaika Arora’s house is nothing less than a dream. She believes in less is more and has styled her home with that concept.

Bollywood actress is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She is a fitness freak and always inspires her fans to follow it. The actress has time and again proved her talent. She parted ways with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in 2016 and moved out of the couple’s Bandra home. She started living in her apartment and it is nothing less than any dream house. It is luxurious and yet minimalistic. Her apartment is painted in ivory colour.

Amid the lockdown last year, many celebrities shared different corners of their home. They gave a sneak peek of their home décor and also their style of living. The actress also opened her doors and showed us her abode. Right from her breezy bedroom to a beautiful dining table, everything at her residence is magnificent and mind-blowing. She has decorated her house with utmost love and lives with her son and dog Casper. Her house has an overview of the Arabian Sea.

She has shared a lot of pictures on her official Instagram handle and showed her residence. The actress has white walls in her bedroom and ivory bedding which steals the spotlight. The master bedroom also has a rustic, wooden bedside table and ivory lamp which goes with the look and feel of the room.

The dining area of any house has to be the most beautiful as it has so many stories to say. The major discussions happen there and it looks like she is fond of cooking and hosting her friends for lunch, dinner. It has a large dining table, complemented by impressive black-and-white framed photos and a glass candelabrum. When walking towards her home, one will find a large dark wooden door. She loves styling space with flowers and decorative items. It also has a giant mirror on the wall, a vase next to it, and a creamy marble finish on the floor.



If you can remember, during the lockdown she had shared many of her recipes. While doing so, she shared a lot of her kitchen glimpses. The walls in this area are painted in a neutral shade. It is simple with light brown wooden cabinets and a marble top.

