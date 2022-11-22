Step inside Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta's modern and classic-styled abode

Senior actor Neena Gupta and her fashion designer daughter Masaba Gupta don’t need any introduction. The mother and daughter are popular among the fans. The actress has been open about her personal life. Masaba has established her place in the fashion world as right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor, celebrities love to wear her clothes. Today, we are here to take a tour of their modern and classic style home. Home décor lovers will love to take cues from their abode.

All-white living room

The all-white decor in the living area makes it a bright canvas for the morning and evening light. Ivory couches are styled with printed Masaba cushions. The living room has a low white coffee table and a cream side table next to the sofas which have a vase of fresh blooms. One of the designer’s favourite seating is an armchair kept in this area. The living area looks perfect for jamming or small gathering. The walls have decorative wooden frames and illustrations which are colours of the room. Another end table with a cream-tiled surface is topped off with a lamp and knick-knacks and holds stacks of magazines in its storage space.