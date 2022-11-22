Step inside Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta's modern and classic-styled abode
Neena Gupta was recently seen in Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan. The film received a good response from the fans.
Senior actor Neena Gupta and her fashion designer daughter Masaba Gupta don’t need any introduction. The mother and daughter are popular among the fans. The actress has been open about her personal life. Masaba has established her place in the fashion world as right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor, celebrities love to wear her clothes. Today, we are here to take a tour of their modern and classic style home. Home décor lovers will love to take cues from their abode.
All-white living room
The all-white decor in the living area makes it a bright canvas for the morning and evening light. Ivory couches are styled with printed Masaba cushions. The living room has a low white coffee table and a cream side table next to the sofas which have a vase of fresh blooms. One of the designer’s favourite seating is an armchair kept in this area. The living area looks perfect for jamming or small gathering. The walls have decorative wooden frames and illustrations which are colours of the room. Another end table with a cream-tiled surface is topped off with a lamp and knick-knacks and holds stacks of magazines in its storage space.
Dining area
With white floors and ivory decor, the dining area also has a neutral palette. A round dining table with a marble top takes up space with pale wooden chairs. There is a large potted plant. Large windows on one side bring in sunshine and make the perfect breakfast place to kickstart the day. The space also has an ivory cabinet laden with ornamental curios and candles. The glass panels of its doors showcase blue detailing, adding another pop of colour to the place.
Bedrooms:
Masaba Gupta's bedroom has several distressed wooden decor elements. A high ceiling adorned with wooden beams, and floor-length windows framed with sheer curtains characterize the room. In the picture, we can see there is a tall vanity table resting in a corner. Gupta’s beauty essentials are kept there and are complemented by a matching wooden seat. The spacious room also provides a corner for the designer’s yoga sessions.
While Neena Gupta’s bedroom is a bit different. A wardrobe made of wooden slats takes up a corner. A crimson red dresser and white walls, pale wooden floors and clean lines make the room look more pretty.
Balcony:
One of the designer’s favourite corners is a sun-kissed small balcony that looks out to the city’s streets. A large engraved wooden chest with gold detailing is styled here. The wall behind the chest is adorned with twin decor pieces in white, which feature small mirrors. The house stands out for its minimal palette and soothing ambiance.
ALSO READ: Here’s how Vivian Richards reacted when Neena Gupta informed him she was expecting