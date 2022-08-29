Step inside Priyanka Chopra's lavish Los Angeles living room as she hosts a friend at her home; See PICS

Priyanka Chopra is an actress who does not need an introduction. She is one of the top actresses and has become a notable name in Hollywood after having a fruitful career in Bollywood. PeeCee has impressed us with her mind-blowing performances in films like The White Tiger, The Sky Is Pink, Baywatch, Mary Kom, Agneepath, Isn't It Romantic, Kaminey, Dostana, Fashion, Krrish, Waqt: The Race Against Time and many more. Priyanka has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood and also enjoys a massive fan following.

The actress currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband-singer Nick Jonas. A year after getting married in December 2018, the duo bought a lavish mansion in the Encino area of LA. Meanwhile, Priyanka recently hosted content creator Sarah Shareef at her Los Angeles home, thereby also giving a glimpse of her massive residence. Sarah also shared pictures from the get-together on her Instagram handle and captioned them: "True hospitality consists of giving the best of yourself to your guests. Thankyou @priyankachopra for hosting a wonderful brunch at your home & the trip is all the more memorable because of it."

Check out the PICS:

In the photos, the Bajrao Mastani actress is seen sporting an orange shirt with a white camisole inside. PeeCee paired it with a pair of baggy blue denim jeans. She opted for a no makeup look and added just a dash of nude pink lipstick. To complete her look, she added a chunky gold chain and wore orange slides. Priyanka's dog Dianna also can be seen in the photo. Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka's living room, featured a huge painting, and had white aesthetics around. The photos also show a white photo frame of Priyanka and Nick on a glass table.

On the work front, Priyanka has many films in her pipeline. She will feature next in Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me, and Ending Things. She also has a Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa.

