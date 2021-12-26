Step Inside Sara Ali Khan’s colourful & aesthetic Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is just a few films old but she always manages to steal the limelight with her social media presence. For those unaware, Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan from her first marriage with Amrita Singh. Singh married Saif in January 1991. Amrita, who was raised as a Sikh, converted to Islam before marriage and the couple had an Islamic wedding. 12 years younger to Amrita, Khan is the son of former Indian test cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the ninth Nawab of Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore and is a member of the royal family of the erstwhile Bhopal State and Pataudi State.

Despite controversies, they remained married. She gave up acting after her marriage to Khan.Their daughter Sara Ali Khan Pataudi was born on 12 August 1995 and son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi on 5 March 2001. After thirteen years of marriage, the couple divorced in 2004. After their separation, both kids grew up with Amrita in their lavish Juhu apartment which is filled with colourful aesthetic and classic marble touch.

As opposed to her living room which is filled with wooden accents and marble touch, Sara ALi Khan’s bedroom is an amalgamation of all rainbow colours just like her bubbly personality. With a pink-dominated sofa, her intimate space is filled with stuffed animals and quirky curtains. Moreover, her at-home gym area consists of a massive mirror where she is often seen working out with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In addition to this, the star also has a favourite spot for clicking pictures and recording reels. Take a tour of her lavish house below:

Marble touch

Colourful Curtains

Customised soft toys and couches

At home work-out space

Wooden accents

