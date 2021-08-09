Step Inside Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's work in progress new home with breathtaking view of Arabian sea

and Mira Rajput seem to be looking forward to moving into their new sea-facing home in the city soon as the work is in full swing. Over the past few months, Mira and Shahid have been frequently making their way to their new home in the city to take stock of the progress and on Sunday, they did the same to seemingly make choices for interiors. Mira, who is quite active on social media, dropped glimpses from their recent visit to their new home with a view of the Arabian sea.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira first shared a photo with her husband Shahid Kapoor. In the first photo, all we can see are the feet of Mira and Shahid and their stylish footwear. In another story photo, Mira gave her and Shahid's fans a glimpse of the choices for floor tiles and colours for the same laid out on the unfinished floor of their new home. Not just this, the Jersey actor and his wife also stopped to admire the breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea and Bandra-Worli sea link from their high-rise apartment.

Take a look:

A few months back, Shahid and Mira along with Ishaan had visited their new home that is currently a work in progress. Back then, both the actor and his brother had shared photos and videos from the gorgeous sea-facing home. Back in 2018, it was reported that Shahid and Mira had bought a sea-facing house in Mumbai worth Rs 56 Crore. The new home that the couple purchases reportedly is a duplex apartment on 42nd and 43rd floors. While both Shahid and Mira are yet to move to the new house, the couple surely has been teasing with glimpses of the view.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film starring Nani. Besides this, Shahid is also working on a Raj and DK backed web series that also stars Raashi Khanna.

