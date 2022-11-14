Step inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s dreamy New Delhi mansion

Actor Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying a new chapter of her life. In August this year, she delivered a baby boy and is now completely loving the phase of motherhood. Well, we all know that she is a fashionista and loves everything related to fashion. The 36-year-old enjoys a great lifestyle not only in London but also in New Delhi. Her lavish mansion is located on Prithviraj Road which is popularly known as the Lutyens Business Zone. When India went announced the lockdown due to the Coronavirus in 2020, the actress was staying at her Delhi home and also shared a lot of pictures of her beautiful abode. Today let’s take a look at her dreamy bungalow.

Wooden finish flooring with patterned marble flooring, and white-washed walls give the interiors of the study corner a beautiful appeal. The neat design of this open wooden display shelf is packed with books. Complementing it is a sizeable artwork hung above. Along with this one, impressive artwork hung throughout the rest of the home.

Kitchen

Sonam looks like enjoyed cooking also during the lockdown. Her spacious kitchen is looking nothing less than any five-star restaurant kitchen. She is happily cooking food.

Shoe closet

Ahuja's shoe rack calls it his “b-ball shoe drawer”. It hosts an extensive collection of shoes. Ahuja has always shown love for sneakers and in 2016 he also launched India's first multi-brand sneaker boutique ‘VegNonVeg'. Even the actress is also seen many times wearing sneakers in most of her outfits.

Fairy tale bedroom

A bedroom is that corner of the house that de-stresses all our tension and we have our peaceful naps. Well, Sonam’s bedroom gives a cozy vibe and a largely neutral white scheme.

Sunlight corners

Rooms overlooking the lawn feature large glass panels that allow plenty of natural light to come in. The rooms open up first to an elevated patio of sorts, furnished with outdoor seating showcasing an expansive sea of green. The well-maintained sprawling lawn is populated with vegetation along the edges, appearing to provide a decent amount of privacy within the property. Sonam Kapoor’s work front:

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress was last seen in Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan. She also made a brief appearance in Vikramaditya Motwane's AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor among others. She will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

