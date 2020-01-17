Steve Miller, Mariah Carey, the Isley brothers look forward to join songwriters Hall of Fame

Names like Mariah Carey, the Isley Brothers, Eurythmics, the Neptunes, Steve Miller, Rick Nowels and Motown great William "Mickey" Stevenson are among the 2020 inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

They will be honoured at the organisation's 51st annual induction and awards dinner on June 11 here, reports variety.com.

"The first thing you need to know is it's about the song, the second thing you need to know is it's about the song, the third thing you need to know is it's about the song," Hall chairman Nile Rodgers said.

He added: "I am very proud that we are recognising some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2020 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, writers who have enriched our lives and in their time literally transformed music and helped make it what it is today."

Between them, these songwriters wrote such hits as, "Vision of Love", "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)", "Shout", "he Joker", "Hollaback Girl", "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Dancing In The Street".

The inductees were announced on "CBS This Morning", which also featured an interview and performance from Miller. The Neptunes will also appear on the show to discuss their career and induction.

Additional special award honourees will be announced soon.

Carey gave a hilarious speech at the ceremony in 2018 while inducting Jermaine Dupri, with whom she has collaborated on several hits.

