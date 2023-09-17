'Still remember the thrill...': Soni Razdan bids adieu to Mumbai’s double-decker buses in heartfelt note

Soni Razdan, veteran actress and wife of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is quite active on social media. She often keeps sharing her day-to-day life updates with fans and followers. An epitome of grace and elegance, Soni Razdan’s social media is a visual treat. In the latest post, the Raazi actress shared a heart-touching note bidding adieu to Mumbai’s double-decker buses and reminisced about her college days.

Soni Razdan recalls memories as she bids adieu to Mumbai's double-decker buses

Today, on September 17, Soni Razdan shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle as she took a trip down memory lane and reminisced her college days. In the post, the actress shared a series of pictures of Mumbai’s double-decker buses. Recollecting her memories of meetups with friends in Mumbai, she penned a long heartfelt note accompanied by the post.

Bidding adieu to the iconic double-decker buses of Mumbai, she wrote, “And one more icon bids us adieu. Bombay’s and Mumbai’s double decker bus of yore, which I grew up with … and which I used everyday going to college and to meet friends in Colaba. Still remember the thrill of clambering up the noisy stairs and finding the front seats empty. The streets looked fascinating from there. Just one ride gave one so much food for thought. I remember the proximity to some buildings in crowded streets and many a time would get a glimpse into the rooms yonder”. Have a look:

She further continues, “Life was teeming in every direction where people went about their day … be it eating or cleaning or getting a child ready. In some streets dancing girls would be practising, in others people hanging out of their windows watching the world go by while I watched them all, fascinated. If I had been an artist all that would have been my inspiration, and my ‘houses’ would be works of art in some gallery somewhere by now. Maybe some inherited affinity from my architect father perhaps ! Nowadays may not travel by the lovely new ones, but I fondly remember the old. Bye bye Bombay busses.”

About Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan is the wife of veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. She has two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. On her professional front, she is known for her roles in movies like Raazi, and Saaransh amongst others. She will be next seen in Pippa, headlined by Ishaan Khatter.

