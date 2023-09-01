Stolen: Abhishek Banerjee's FIRST LOOK from movie showcases his swollen face filled with scars

Abhishek Banerjee, who is known for his roles in Stree and Dream Girl 2, is back with a bang. On September 1, the actor unveiled his first look from the upcoming film Stolen which also features Sahidur Rahaman, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Shubham, Mahendra Sharma, and Ankit Sain. The film is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra.

Abhishek Banerjee's first look from Stolen is OUT

Abhishek Banerjee, who was recently seen Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial Dream Girl 2, unveiled his look from his upcoming film Stolen. In the look, his face is wounded with scars and has an swollen eye. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor wrote in the caption, "The first look of my character - Gautam Bansal is out. Exclusively on Variety's Venice International Film Festival issue day 2. We are overjoyed with the warm and emotional response the audiences showered us with for our grand world premiere at the Venice Biennale. A warm thank you to everyone who came out and supported our film STOLEN! A big shout out to our maverik producer director duo @thegauravdhingra and @karantejpal94. And the powerful performers @shubhamfullname @miamaelzer. @charadesfilms. Next stop, BFI London Film Festival."

Rajkummar Rao and Saiyami Kher are all excited

After the actor revealed his first look, Rajkummar Rao wrote in the comments, "Can't wait to watch it bhai," to which Abhishek replied, "Soon bhai." At the same time, Saiyami Kher, who was recently seen in R Balki's Ghoomer, wrote, "Oh wow."

Stolen was premiered at Venice Film Festival

Recently, the film was premiered at the Venice Film Festival alongside international films like David Fincher's The Killer, Bradley Cooper's Maestro, and Sofia Coppola's true story film Priscilla.

In fact, according to a report by IANS, Abhishek said, "Stolen is such an extraordinary film and it has been incredible working on it. It feels so special and I've immense gratitude to have received so much love for our film during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The standing ovation that our film received was an unforgettable moment and has been the biggest reward as an actor."

Stolen will soon make its way to India for its release.

